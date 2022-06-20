Driver injured in Suwannee Co. log truck crash
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 1:30 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
SUWANNEE COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida Highway Patrol says a man is injured after a tractor-trailer carrying logs crashed on 167th Road in Suwannee County Monday morning.
Troopers responded to the scene east of 169th Road around 9:20 a.m. The crash happened when the tractor-trailer was traveling too fast around a right curve while driving south, according to FHP.
Troopers say the tractor-trailer overturned onto the northbound lane and dumped the logs onto the east shoulder.
The driver, a 55-year-old Jasper man, suffered serious injuries in the crash, but they were not life-threatening. He was taken to Lake City Medical Center for treatment.
Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.