Advertisement

Family’s photos found after flood destroyed home

A couple's old family photos survived the flood that destroyed a Montana home. (Courtesy Dana Sckittone/Courtney Halvorson/CNN)
By CNN
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 8:45 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RED LODGE, Mont. (CNN) - A family that lost nearly everything in the floodwaters that overran red lodge, montana got some good news.

Milt and Kathy Bastian were forced to evacuate as high waters flooded their home. Neighbors saw their furniture floating down the street.

A local park was transformed into a makeshift “lost and found,” where granddaughter Courtney Halvorson found their dresser intact.

Amazingly, their family photographs inside survived undamaged, including a great-grandparent’s wedding picture.

Halvorson says finding those irreplaceable photos brought happy tears to her grandparents after a very tough week.

As flooding devastated Montana, the governor refused to say where he was for days. (CNN, KWYB, KTVM, GETTY IMAGES, MTN NEWS, KECI, KFBB, CNBC and others)

Copyright 2022 [station] via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Power outages
Hundreds without power in South Georgia
Winfield native Trey Cunningham will compete in the 110-meter hurdles at the U.S. Olympic Track...
Trey Cunningham named Track and Field News National Athlete of the Year
File Graphic (KWTX)
A man is dead following a fight at Cancun’s Restaurant
A Robot waitstaff at an Indian Restaurant is proving to be a boon for business. Is it the next...
Rice and Robots: Tallahassee Indian restaurant lets robots invade, sees boon in business
The GBI is investigating a deadly shooting in Lanier County, Ga.
One dead in Lanier County shooting

Latest News

US airlines that get the most and least consumer complaints
A teddy bear is seen on a building destroyed by attacks in Chernihiv, Ukraine, Sunday, June 19,...
‘It’s just hell there’: Russia still pounds eastern Ukraine
FILE - In this Oct. 5, 2017 file photo, director Paul Haggis attends the world premiere of...
Film director Paul Haggis held at hotel ahead of Italian hearing in sex case
A dresser stored the couple's old family photos.
STILLS: After flood destroys home, photos survive intact