Havana nonprofit collecting fans for seniors without A/C

HAVANA, Fla. (WCTV) - As temperatures creep up into the triple digits, many seniors are struggling to stay cool.

For those without air conditioning, it’s nearly impossible to escape the heat.

“I’ve been there without air,” Anissa Butler said. “And that is a very uncomfortable feeling to be without some way to stay cool.”

Butler is the president of the Havana nonprofit Blessings of Hope. Her organization is donating box fans to local seniors who don’t have air conditioning.

“A lot of people in our area don’t have a way to stay cool,” Butler said.

Butler says, for some, putting food on the table takes precedence over buying a fan.

Blessings of Hope has collected seven fans so far and is accepting donations throughout June. In July, they plan to distribute all the fans to Havana seniors.

“Any donation is greatly needed,” Butler said. “Nothing too small, nothing too big.”

Anyone who wants to donate can drop off a fan at the Havana Police Department or contact Blessings of Hope on their Facebook page.

