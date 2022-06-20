Jeff Culhane named as new voice of FSU football and basketball

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida State University has named Jeff Culhane as the new voice of Seminole football and men’s basketball.

This comes after Gene Deckerhoff announced his retirement in March, after nearly 50 years behind the mic.

According to the university’s release, Culhane has 20 years of experience in the broadcasting field, with previous stops at North Dakota State, Nebraska and West Virginia.

His duties included hosting daily shows, reporting weekly features and podcasting about student-athletes and coaches in the respective programs.

FSU Athletic Director Michael Alford said this is an exciting hire for the department and fans.

“[Culhane] is a talented, experienced play-by-play voice who has called many postseason games across multiple sports while also creating content for the programs he has worked with and their affiliate radio networks,” said Alford. “This position attracted nationwide interest, and Jeff’s unique abilities continued to rise to the top. I look forward to how Jeff will help tell the stories of our student-athletes, coaches and department through this expanded role.”

Most recently, Culhane was the voice of North Dakota State football, men’s basketball and baseball. In his role for six years there, he was the play-by-play announcer for NDSU’s four FCS National Championship appearances, two men’s basketball NCAA Tournament games and one NCAA Baseball Regional outing.

Culhane was also responsible for coordinating affiliate relations for the Bison Radio Network while being in charge of a sports radio station in Fargo, where he hosted a daily show.

He said it’s an honor to be the new voice of Seminole football and basketball.

“To follow in the footsteps of a legend like Gene Deckerhoff is an opportunity and a challenge I will look to live up to every single day,” said Culhane. “My family and I can’t wait to get to Tallahassee and immerse ourselves in all the traditions of Florida State. Go Noles!”

Before his time at NDSU, Culhane was the play-by-play man for West Virginia women basketball and baseball between 2013 to 2016. He also hosted the Mountaineer Tailgate Show and 5th quarter Show, as well as a WVU podcast.

When he was at Nebraska from 2007 to 2013, he was the studio host for football, men’s basketball and baseball broadcasts. He worked behind the scenes there as well, producing the show before going on the air.

Caleb Swann, the general manager of Seminole Sports Properties, said he’s excited to welcome Culhane into the FSU family.

“His extensive knowledge related to college radio networks coupled with his experience in the Big Ten, Big 12 and calling multiple Bison football championships, will be a valuable asset to Florida State,” Swann said.

Before he worked in Nebraska, Culhane was the voice for South Dakota women’s basketball from 2001 to 2007. He also had multiple broadcasting roles in the state during that period.

Culhane will officially be the new voice of the Seminoles on July 1. His first game will be FSU football’s home opener against Duquesne on August 27.

