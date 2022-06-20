Advertisement

Leon Co. Sheriff’s Office homeless outreach team launches

Day one of patrol for the homeless outreach team of the Leon County Sheriff’s Office Monday...
Day one of patrol for the homeless outreach team of the Leon County Sheriff’s Office Monday gave deputies the first opportunity to “gain trust” and “build a relationship” with the county’s homeless population.(WCTV)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 3:13 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Day one of patrol for the homeless outreach team of the Leon County Sheriff’s Office Monday gave deputies the first opportunity to “gain trust” and “build a relationship” with the county’s homeless population.

“The difference between what we do and what patrol would do is patrol would get out and talk with a subject, deal with an issue and move on,” said Deputy Bernie Hernandez, a member of the Homeless Outreach Street Team with the sheriff’s office. “Me and my partner will be able to do follow up.”

The team, made up of Hernandez and Deputy Paul Pacchioli, is responsible for forming a rapport with the homeless population and work to get them access to services like substance abuse, housing, mental health or whatever the person is in need of.

“We have had specialized training in this and we went to Broward County and saw how they did it so we’re not reinventing the wheel here,” Hernandez said.

Pacchioli said the goal is to eliminate homelessness in Leon County and offer a different perspective to the homeless about the function of law enforcement.

“We’re talking with them and having a conversation and letting them know that we’re here to help,” Pacchioli said. “How can we help you get the services, how can we help get the services to you. Because they may not know the resources that are available.”

The deputies will be patrolling throughout the county at hot spots they know to be homeless campgrounds on the look out for people to help.

“There is the law aspect for us, you can’t steal, you can’t break the law, trespassing that we will enforce,” Pacchioli said.

The team also looks to educate business owners on what they can, and can’t do in regards to handling the homeless that may be near their businesses.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Power outages
Hundreds without power in South Georgia
File Graphic (KWTX)
A man is dead following a fight at Cancun’s Restaurant
Winfield native Trey Cunningham will compete in the 110-meter hurdles at the U.S. Olympic Track...
Trey Cunningham named Track and Field News National Athlete of the Year
A Robot waitstaff at an Indian Restaurant is proving to be a boon for business. Is it the next...
Rice and Robots: Tallahassee Indian restaurant lets robots invade, sees boon in business
WCTV Programming Alert
WCTV Programming: Monday, June 20, 2022

Latest News

Havana nonprofit collecting fans for seniors without A/C
Havana nonprofit collecting fans for seniors without A/C
Havana nonprofit collecting fans for seniors without A/C
Havana nonprofit collecting fans for seniors without A/C
GENERIC: Florida Highway Patrol logo and crime scene tape.
Driver injured in Suwannee Co. log truck crash
‘It’s beyond crazy.’ This post-pandemic wedding season is seeing more couples than ever
Watching Your Wallet: Saving money for wedding season