Lindy’s Chicken on S. Monroe St. closes as inflation pushes food and labor costs up

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - After 45 years, Lindy’s Chicken on S. Monroe Street closed its doors for good on Wednesday, June 15.

President of Lindy’s Chicken Ray Salis said they’re consolidating their stores and the S. Monroe St. location closed due to inflation and the high cost to pay labor and purchase food.

Salis said he’s also looking to retire and step away from day-to-day operations, after working hard to grow the business.

He said Lindy’s on S. Monroe Street has had a great run and he appreciates all the great customers over the years. At the same time, Salis is also optimistic about the future of Lindy’s because they have marketable products in his opinion.

“It saddens me to think about the community, but maybe I’ll see them at the other franchises. I think we still will thrive. We’re not going away for good, we’re just going way here at this location,” Salis said.

President Salis said employees were pre-warned about the closing and some have started working at other Lindy’s locations.

In the future, Salis hopes other people will be interested in opening Lindy’s franchises.

