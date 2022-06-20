Advertisement

Lindy’s Chicken on S. Monroe St. closes as inflation pushes food and labor costs up

The president of Lindy's Chicken told WCTV that the South Monroe Street location is closing shop after 45 years in business because of inflation.
By Michelle Roberts
Updated: Jun. 17, 2022 at 12:35 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - After 45 years, Lindy’s Chicken on S. Monroe Street closed its doors for good on Wednesday, June 15.

President of Lindy’s Chicken Ray Salis said they’re consolidating their stores and the S. Monroe St. location closed due to inflation and the high cost to pay labor and purchase food.

Salis said he’s also looking to retire and step away from day-to-day operations, after working hard to grow the business.

He said Lindy’s on S. Monroe Street has had a great run and he appreciates all the great customers over the years. At the same time, Salis is also optimistic about the future of Lindy’s because they have marketable products in his opinion.

“It saddens me to think about the community, but maybe I’ll see them at the other franchises. I think we still will thrive. We’re not going away for good, we’re just going way here at this location,” Salis said.

President Salis said employees were pre-warned about the closing and some have started working at other Lindy’s locations.

In the future, Salis hopes other people will be interested in opening Lindy’s franchises.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Power outages
Hundreds without power in South Georgia
File Graphic (KWTX)
A man is dead following a fight at Cancun’s Restaurant
Winfield native Trey Cunningham will compete in the 110-meter hurdles at the U.S. Olympic Track...
Trey Cunningham named Track and Field News National Athlete of the Year
A Robot waitstaff at an Indian Restaurant is proving to be a boon for business. Is it the next...
Rice and Robots: Tallahassee Indian restaurant lets robots invade, sees boon in business
WCTV Programming Alert
WCTV Programming: Monday, June 20, 2022

Latest News

Fake online reviews cheating businesses and consumers
Five Star Fakes: Fake online reviews cheating businesses and consumers
Havana nonprofit collecting fans for seniors without A/C
Havana nonprofit collecting fans for seniors without A/C
Havana nonprofit collecting fans for seniors without A/C
Havana nonprofit collecting fans for seniors without A/C
Day one of patrol for the homeless outreach team of the Leon County Sheriff’s Office Monday...
Leon Co. Sheriff’s Office launches homeless outreach team
GENERIC: Florida Highway Patrol logo and crime scene tape.
Driver injured in Suwannee Co. log truck crash