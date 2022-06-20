Advertisement

Man accused of killing multiple cats, hanging the bodies from trees

Johnathan William Grider is facing up to five years in prison if convicted on allegations of killing cats and hanging their bodies.(Lexington County Detention Center)
By Nevin Smith
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 3:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GILBERT, S.C. (WIS/Gray News) - A South Carolina man is facing felony charges after he allegedly killed multiple cats.

Johnathan William Grider was arrested and charged with ill treatment of animals. The maximum sentence is five years in prison if he is convicted.

Investigators from Lexington County Animal Services (LCAS) were called to a home in the Gilbert area on June 10, 2022, after allegations Grider had killed a cat and hung the body from a tree.

During the investigation, officials said they found the bodies of two dead cats with nooses around their necks.

After obtaining an arrest warrant, officers with LCAS and deputies from the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department arrested Grider from his house in Gilbert.

He was taken to the Lexington County Detention Center, and released on June 16, 2022, after a bond hearing.

