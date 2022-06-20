Advertisement

WCTV Programming: Monday, June 20, 2022

WCTV Programming Alert
WCTV Programming Alert(MGN)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 2:04 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Due to the federal observance of Juneteenth, WCTV has an altered broadcast schedule on Monday, June 20th.

The Good Morning Show:

- 6 a.m. newscast only

WCTV Eyewitness News at Noon:

- Will be replaced with the 2022 WCTV Hurricane Special: Lessons Learned

WCTV Eyewitness News at 5:30:

- Will be replaced with the 2022 WCTV Hurricane Special: Lessons Learned

For a complete schedule: CLICK HERE.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Power outages
Hundreds without power in South Georgia
Winfield native Trey Cunningham will compete in the 110-meter hurdles at the U.S. Olympic Track...
Trey Cunningham named Track and Field News National Athlete of the Year
File Graphic (KWTX)
A man is dead following a fight at Cancun’s Restaurant
A Robot waitstaff at an Indian Restaurant is proving to be a boon for business. Is it the next...
Rice and Robots: Tallahassee Indian restaurant lets robots invade, sees boon in business
The GBI is investigating a deadly shooting in Lanier County, Ga.
One dead in Lanier County shooting

Latest News

Fatal shooting
Update: victim identified in Lanier Co. fatal shooting
The GBI is investigating a deadly shooting in Lanier County, Ga.
One dead in Lanier County shooting
Rain chances remain low for Sunday, and even lower during the week as higher temperatures...
Charles’ First Alert Forecast - Sunday, June 19
Rain chances remain low for Sunday, and even lower during the week as higher temperatures...
Charles' First Alert Forecast - Sunday, June 19