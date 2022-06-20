WCTV Programming: Monday, June 20, 2022

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Due to the federal observance of Juneteenth, WCTV has an altered broadcast schedule on Monday, June 20th.

The Good Morning Show:

- 6 a.m. newscast only

WCTV Eyewitness News at Noon:

- Will be replaced with the 2022 WCTV Hurricane Special: Lessons Learned

WCTV Eyewitness News at 5:30:

- Will be replaced with the 2022 WCTV Hurricane Special: Lessons Learned

