Young Actors Theatre to perform in Broadway benefit ‘Arts for Autism’

Students with the Young Actors Theatre in Tallahassee will take part in a special performance on Broadway next week to raise money and awareness for autism.
By Michelle Roberts
Updated: Jun. 17, 2022 at 11:35 AM EDT
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Students with Young Actors Theatre in Tallahassee are heading to New York City to take part in a special performance on Broadway to raise money and awareness for Autism on Monday, June 20.

Leon High School Sophomore, Emily Weller, has autism and was selected out of 220 students, to perform a duet with Broadway star Zachary Noah Piser during “Arts for Autism” on the Gershwin Theatre Stage.

Young Actors Theatre and Weller will also perform a group, opening and closing number at “Arts for Autism.”

“This is something that’s been an entire life goal and to get to do that so young is amazing and for such a good cause. It just really makes me happy that I get to go out there and represent people like me”, Weller said.

Weller says being a part of Young Actors Theatre has helped her with public speaking, confidence, making new friends, and teamwork. Now she’s ready to inspire others to participate in the arts.

“Go for it! There’s nothing stopping you and there’s so many ways to be involved in the arts. You can act on the stage, you can work behind the scenes and make props. I truly believe that in the arts there is something for everybody”, Weller said.

After “Arts for Autism,” Weller will continue to work on her craft at a summer intensive program in NYC.

“Being Autistic doesn’t mean you are capable of anything less. It just means you see the world in a different way and all these different perspectives are what makes theatre truly unique and I think the more diversity we had to theatre the better it becomes,” Weller said.

Visit the Young Actors Theatre website for more information on their program and upcoming performances.

