Advertisement

14-year-old loses hand playing with fireworks, officials say

The fire department is urging the public to attend a public show instead of handling fireworks...
The fire department is urging the public to attend a public show instead of handling fireworks themselves after 14-year-old lost his left hand and injured his right while playing with them.
By Debra Worley
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 8:48 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEATTLE (Gray News) – Fire officials in Seattle are encouraging the public to leave fireworks to professionals after responding to an accident Monday night.

A 14-year-old lost his left hand and injured his right while playing with fireworks, according to the South King Fire Department.

A 10-year-old with him also suffered injuries, but it’s not clear what those injuries are.

“Our hearts go out to both boys as they work through the next phase in their lives,” the fire department wrote in a post on Facebook.

The fire department is urging the public to attend a public show instead of handling fireworks themselves.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WCTV Programming Alert
WCTV Programming: Monday, June 20, 2022
Florida State University has named Jeff Culhane as the new voice of Seminole football and men’s...
Jeff Culhane named as new voice of FSU football and basketball
File Graphic (KWTX)
A man is dead following a fight at Cancun’s Restaurant
Fatal shooting
Update: Victim identified in Lanier Co. fatal shooting
Winfield native Trey Cunningham will compete in the 110-meter hurdles at the U.S. Olympic Track...
Trey Cunningham named Track and Field News National Athlete of the Year

Latest News

A man walks past a portion of the archive wall at the Bob Dylan Center, Thursday, May 5, 2022,...
US charitable giving hit record in 2021 but inflation looms
Officers waited in halls for 58 minutes at Robb Elementary School.
Uvalde mass school shooting: Officers waited in halls for 58 minutes
Meteorologist Rob Nucatola gives you the forecast for Tuesday, June 21, 2022.
Rob's Tuesday Morning Forecast: June 21, 2022
This is a display of Kellogg's Frosted Flakes cereal at a Costco Warehouse in Homestead, Pa, on...
Kellogg to split into 3 companies
Children 5 and younger receive COVID-19 vaccinations Tuesday at Texas Children's Hospital.
White House COVID-19 response team to discuss vaccines for young children