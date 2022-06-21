Chef Ashley Douglas’ Philly Cheesesteak Shepherd’s Pie

INGREDIENTS

(8 pieces) frozen sirloin Philly steak strips (thinly sliced)

8 oz bell pepper, onion and celery trinity diced

8 oz portobello mushrooms sliced

5 medium/large potatoes

1 1/2 cup of heavy whipping cream

1 tbsp butter

2 tsp pink salt

2 tsp garlic powder

2 tsp onion powder

2 tsp cilantro flakes

1 1/2 tsp all-purpose Adobo

1/2 black pepper

8 oz shredded parmesan

8 oz shredded creamy mozzarella

1 tbsp olive oil

Sautée steak, tbsp olive oil, bell pepper, onion, celery (trinity) and mushrooms. Add 1 tsp pink salt, 1 tsp all-purpose Adobo seasoning, 1 tsp garlic powder, 1 tsp onion powder and 1/2 black pepper to meat mixture. Cook in a large pan on medium to high heat. Cook for 10 minutes and break meat up in the pan as it cooks. Then drain the meat.

Peel, wash and dice 5 potatoes into small chunks. Place into a pot and cover potatoes with water. Boil on medium to high heat for 17 to 20 minutes. Drain potatoes then add back to the pot. Mash potatoes until smooth, then add 1/2 cup of heavy whipping cream, 1 tbsp butter, 1 tsp onion powder, 1 tsp pink salt and 1/2 tsp cilantro flakes. Mixed very well until creamy and smooth.

Into a small/medium pan add 1 cup of heavy whipping cream 1/2 cup of creamy mozzarella and 1 cup of shredded parmesan, 1 tsp all-purpose Adobo seasoning and 1 tsp of garlic powder. Mix well and cook over medium heat for 4 to 6 minutes until thick and smooth.

Add meat mixture into a baking pan. Second layer add mashed potatoes and smooth over all the meat mixture evenly. Add cheese sauce over potatoes evenly. Top it with the remainder of shredded mozzarella and parmesan. Take 1/2 of cilantro flakes and sprinkle over the entire top of the shepherd’s pie.

Pre-heat oven to 350°. Bake Philly Cheesesteak Shepherd’s Pie for 20 to 25 minutes. Take out the oven and enjoy!

