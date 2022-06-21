Man suffers non-life-threatening injuries in stabbing at Books-A-Million
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 2:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department responded to a stabbing at the Books-A-Million on Thomasville Road Tuesday afternoon.
The Tallahassee Online Police Statistics map indicates officers responded to the 3500 block of Thomasville Road around 1:45 p.m.
According to police, a man suffered non-life-threatening injuries in this incident.
This is a developing story. Stay with WCTV as we gather the latest information.
