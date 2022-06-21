Man suffers non-life-threatening injuries in stabbing at Books-A-Million

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department responded to a stabbing at the Books-A-Million on Thomasville Road Tuesday afternoon.

The Tallahassee Online Police Statistics map indicates officers responded to the 3500 block of Thomasville Road around 1:45 p.m.

According to police, a man suffered non-life-threatening injuries in this incident.

This is a developing story. Stay with WCTV as we gather the latest information.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.