‘Project Alpha’: Development at TLH could create nearly 1,000 jobs & $450M economic impact

The city commission is set to vote this week on a new business development at Tallahassee International Airport projected to create nearly 1,000 jobs and generate $30 million in new revenue for the airport.(WCTV)
By Pat Mueller
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 11:50 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The city commission is set to vote this week on a new business development at Tallahassee International Airport projected to create nearly 1,000 jobs and generate $30 million in new revenue for the airport.

“Project Alpha” is the code name for the “aviation real estate development,” according to the city commission agenda. The company behind the plan has asked that its name be kept secret until the project is finalized. The developer wants to use about 57 acres of airport land to create aircraft facilities totaling 583,250 square feet.

The agenda report says the firm would invest $110 million for “aviation-related aeronautical development.” The proposed development would create a total of 985 permanent jobs and more than 1,000 temporary construction jobs. Florida State University’s Center for Economic Forecasting and Analysis predicts the development would have a total economic impact of over $450 million.

The development would also include several infrastructure improvements for the airport, including stormwater structures, drainage systems, water, sewer and utility connections, new ramp space, parking and vehicle access improvements.

The city commission will vote on the agenda item during its meeting Wednesday.

“Project Alpha” would be another significant economic boon for the Capital City, and comes a year after city and county leaders approved a new Amazon warehouse projected to create more than 1,300 jobs and billed as the largest private development in Tallahassee’s history.

