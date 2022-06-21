Advertisement

Republican runoff election will decide Congressman Sanford Bishop’s (D-Ga.) opponent

Jeremy Hunt, left, and Chris West, right, participate in Georgia's Second Congressional...
Jeremy Hunt, left, and Chris West, right, participate in Georgia's Second Congressional District republican primary election runoff debates on Monday, June 6, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)(Brynn Anderson | AP)
By David Ade
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 2:56 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Democratic Congressman Sanford Bishop (D-Ga.) has represented Georgia’s 2nd Congressional District since 1993, winning 14 straight elections against Republican challengers. Tuesday’s runoff between two Republican candidates will decide who will face Bishop in this year’s general election.

Jeremy Hunt and Chris West both say they are the better choice to defeat Congressman Bishop, and flip the seat to Republicans.

Hunt said, “We know that we have to be energy independent. We know we have to fight for our farmers. We know we have to secure the border. We know we have to fight to get better educational opportunities in our district.”

West said, “So we’ve got to implement some get back to the America First agenda. Energy independence, a strong border, and protecting our businesses and workers here in America.”

Hunt and West both say they believe farmers are a key voting bloc in the district. They say they believe they can pull some of farming vote from Congressman Bishop in November’s general election.

Our farmers deserve better,” Hunt said.And that’s why I’ve been I’ve visited all the farms and talked through the issues. And I will and they know I’m they’re going to be their advocate and I’m going to be the one that advocates for that for for for farmers and also fights for values that we believe in.”

West said he was born to an agricultural family and said, “My wife and I together own a small farm in southern Georgia. So it’s it’s truly a lifelong connection to agriculture here in this community.”

Looking ahead to November’s general election, the Cook Political Report rates Georgia’s Second Congressional District as “likely Democrat.” While Real Clear Politics is calling the race a toss up.

Sanford Bishop’s campaign did not respond to Gray Television’s email requesting an interview.

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WCTV Programming Alert
WCTV Programming: Monday, June 20, 2022
Florida State University has named Jeff Culhane as the new voice of Seminole football and men’s...
Jeff Culhane named as new voice of FSU football and basketball
File Graphic (KWTX)
A man is dead following a fight at Cancun’s Restaurant
Fatal shooting
Update: Victim identified in Lanier Co. fatal shooting
Winfield native Trey Cunningham will compete in the 110-meter hurdles at the U.S. Olympic Track...
Trey Cunningham named Track and Field News National Athlete of the Year

Latest News

“My office has finished processing all qualifying paperwork for local candidates in Leon...
Tallahassee, Leon County races take shape
FILE - Florida Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo, front left, gestures as speaks to supporters...
Florida moves forward on denying transgender treatments
FILE PHOTO: Rep. Corrine Brown, D-Fla. presides over a subcommittee hearing on Jan. 28, 2009,...
Convicted Florida ex-congresswoman seeks return to House
Florida NRA lobbyist Marion Hammer retiring after 44 years