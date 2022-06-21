Summer begins Tuesday as abnormal heat blankets the region

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tuesday marked the first day of astronomical summer, but most in the U.S. were well aware of its arrival well beforehand given the triple-digit temperatures and heat index values. But the heat will last for the rest of the work week in the Big Bend and South Georgia and potentially have near-record high temperatures.

It's the #FirstDayOfSummer & the day with the longest hours of daylight. We'll see the daylight length decrease through the winter solstice.



Weather geeks do prefer meteorological summer, which already started. I explained the difference a while back: https://t.co/rYsjgmekK1 pic.twitter.com/hsJe0nSWtP — Charles Roop (@CharlesRoopWCTV) June 21, 2022

A nearly-stacked ridge of high pressure (from just above the surface to upper-levels of the atmosphere) was roughly centered over western Tennessee Tuesday. This pattern will not only keep away large-scale storm systems but also trap the region in a “dome” of heat.

A ridge of high pressure extending from the upper-levels to just above the surface brought abnormal heat to the South northward to the Great Lakes region on Tuesday. (WCTV First Alert Weather)

The ridge’s center is forecast to slide west through the end of the work week and lose strength along the way. Before that happens, temperatures across the region are forecast to increase to near-record territory Wednesday and Thursday.

Stats wrt this week’s anticipated ☀️🔥 in #Tallahassee:



- The last time we hit 100+ was 09/18/2019 (101º)

- Wednesday’s record high is 103º (2009)

- Thursday’s record high is 103º (1944)



I’ve called for 101º on Wednesday and Thursday. It might get close. #flwx — Charles Roop (@CharlesRoopWCTV) June 20, 2022

Inland temperatures are forecast to be near just below the record highs for Tallahassee Wednesday and Thursday, but will begin to drop into the upper 90s as soon as Saturday with a drop into the lower to mid-90s Sunday through early next week.

Given that heat is the number one weather-related killer in the U.S. according to the National Weather Service, it’s important that everyone take extra precautions to practice heat safety.

Be sure to download the WCTV First Alert Weather App to receive updates and current conditions.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.