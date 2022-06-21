Advertisement

Tallahassee police report 2 drive-by shootings within an hour of another

By Pat Mueller
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 12:20 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department reported two separate drive-by shootings within an hour of one another, leading to minor injuries for two victims.

According to the department’s incident report, the first shooting happened around 11:20 p.m. Monday in the Griffin Heights Apartment complex, located at 1010 Basin St.

Police say a man was walking down the street when someone in a vehicle drove by and started shooting at him. The man was taken to a hospital in the area with a non-life-threatening injury.

“It is unclear if the victim was the target of the shooting,” the incident report states.

The next shooting happened a little after midnight Tuesday, in the 600 block of West Seventh Avenue. When officers responded to the area following a shots fired call, they found evidence of a shooting and a man suffering from a minor gunshot wound.

Police say the victim reported he was walking on the sidewalk when someone inside a vehicle pulled up and started shooting at him. That victim was also taken to the hospital, and police again wrote in the report it was unclear if he was the target of the shooting.

