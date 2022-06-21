Advertisement

Thomas County Sheriff’s Office among employers struggling to keep full staff

TCSO Captain Steve Jones says the department is short on patrol deputies and correctional...
TCSO Captain Steve Jones says the department is short on patrol deputies and correctional officers.(Jaclyn Harold - WCTV)
By Jaclyn Harold
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 5:20 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

THOMAS COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) - Law enforcement has joined the long list of employers struggling to keep a full staff. WCTV heard from the Thomas County Sheriff’s Office on why it believes people are losing interest in protecting and serving.

Deputies say over the past few years, the sheriff’s office has struggled to find qualified candidates willing to put on a uniform and join the force.

TCSO Captain Steve Jones says the department is short on patrol deputies and correctional officers. He says that the shortage of workers is draining the staff.

With several small cities like Ochlocknee, Meigs, Barwick and Metcalf not having their own police departments, patroling is left up to TCSO.

Captain Jones says TCSO is short about six road patrol deputies, while the jail needs at least four or five more correctional officers.

Despite recruitment efforts, Jones says the issue of finding people has been difficult for most law enforcement agencies across Georgia.

“I know all across the state, from State Patrol right down to local law enforcement municipalities, everybody is having trouble finding qualified candidates number one, or just finding people who want to just come and do the job,” Jones says.

Jones believes law enforcement has been portrayed in a bad light in recent years, deterring people from joining the force; however, he says that the few bad apples depicted on TV do not represent the entire law enforcement community.

TCSO is currently hiring, and if you’re interested in learning more about the opportunity or applying, follow this link.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Tallahassee Police Department responded to a stabbing at the Books-A-Million on Thomasville...
UPDATE: Suspect arrested in Books-A-Million stabbing, TPD says
WCTV Programming Alert
WCTV Programming: Monday, June 20, 2022
GENERIC — Tallahassee Police Department logo and crime scene tape
Tallahassee police report 2 drive-by shootings within an hour of another
Florida State University has named Jeff Culhane as the new voice of Seminole football and men’s...
Jeff Culhane named as new voice of FSU football and basketball
File Graphic (KWTX)
A man is dead following a fight at Cancun’s Restaurant

Latest News

Florida A&M University’s Incomparable Marching “100” Band is scheduled to appear at the Louis...
UPDATE: FAMU Marching 100 to perform at Louis Vuitton’s Men’s Paris Fashion Show
Watching Your Wallet: Rising rents impacting tenants
Watching Your Wallet: Rising rents impacting tenants
The Tallahassee Police Department responded to a stabbing at the Books-A-Million on Thomasville...
UPDATE: Suspect arrested in Books-A-Million stabbing, TPD says
Children play at a water park, Monday, June 13, 2022, in Miami Beach, Fla.
Summer begins Tuesday as abnormal heat blankets the region