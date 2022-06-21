Advertisement

The Usual Suspects: June 12, 2022

"The Usual Suspects," airing in 38 counties, has become one of North Florida’s and South Georgia’s premier political talk shows.
By Gary Yordon | The Usual Suspects
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 4:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - “The Usual Suspects,” airing in 38 counties, has become one of North Florida’s and South Georgia’s premier political talk shows.

Interviewing prominent government officials and significant personalities in the political arena, “The Usual Suspects” uses traditional talk show methods combined with new innovative topics that provide a fresh look into the world of politics and government.

While highlighting issues on a national level, “The Usual Suspects” also features issues from local markets that do not get national coverage on other political talk shows.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Tallahassee Police Department responded to a stabbing at the Books-A-Million on Thomasville...
UPDATE: Suspect arrested in Books-A-Million stabbing, TPD says
WCTV Programming Alert
WCTV Programming: Monday, June 20, 2022
GENERIC — Tallahassee Police Department logo and crime scene tape
Tallahassee police report 2 drive-by shootings within an hour of another
Florida State University has named Jeff Culhane as the new voice of Seminole football and men’s...
Jeff Culhane named as new voice of FSU football and basketball
File Graphic (KWTX)
A man is dead following a fight at Cancun’s Restaurant

Latest News

The Usual Suspects: June 19, 2022
The Usual Suspects: June 12, 2022
The Usual Suspects: June 5, 2022
Jeremy Hunt, left, and Chris West, right, participate in Georgia's Second Congressional...
Republican runoff election will decide Congressman Sanford Bishop’s (D-Ga.) opponent