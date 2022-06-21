Vigil set for 18-year-shooting victim

DOUGLAS, Ga. (WALB) - A family is mourning after losing their loved one in a late-night shooting.

The shooting happened Saturday in Lanier County. Deputies were called to Highway 221 around 11 p.m. after someone was shot. One person was killed, and two others were injured.

That person is 18-year-old Savion McRae. He was from Douglas. Family and friends are having a vigil and balloon release for him Tuesday night.

Law enforcement said on Saturday, McRae and two other men were shot while traveling on Highway 221.

They said the shots came from another vehicle. One man was taken to South Georgia Medical center in Valdosta and is in stable condition.

The other was taken to Coffee Regional Medical Center for treatment and has since been released.

It’s clear from reading through the dozens of Facebook posts about McRae that he was a loved person.

”I will miss you every day until we meet again,” one person wrote on Facebook. “Yesterday you were a great love in my life; today mourning you is the greatest loss of my life. I am weak because you are gone, but I am stronger because you were here.”

“I love you and you definitely didn’t deserve this. This has me really baffled, upset and angry that I’m having to type this. But rest up,” another wrote on Facebook.

If you know anything about this case, call your local law enforcement or you can call the GBI Tip Line to remain anonymous at (1-800) 597-TIPS.

The vigil is at 6:30pm. It will be at 489 North 206 Connector in Douglas.

