City of Tallahassee Parks & Recs offers cooling sites
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 9:38 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - As the temperatures continue to rise, passing more than 100 degrees, the City of Tallahassee Parks, Recreation and Neighborhood Affairs Division is offering residents various places to cool down and escape the heat around the city.
The community centers listed will be open throughout the day for Tallahassee residents to come in, enjoy the cool air and hydrate.
Lafayette Park Arts & Crafts Center
