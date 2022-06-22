City of Tallahassee Parks & Recs offers cooling sites

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - As the temperatures continue to rise, passing more than 100 degrees, the City of Tallahassee Parks, Recreation and Neighborhood Affairs Division is offering residents various places to cool down and escape the heat around the city.

The community centers listed will be open throughout the day for Tallahassee residents to come in, enjoy the cool air and hydrate.

LeVerne Payne

Lawrence-Gregory

Jake Gaither

Sue Herndon McCollum

Lafayette Park Arts & Crafts Center

Walker-Ford

Jack L. McLean Jr.

Dorothy B. Oven Park & House

Smith-Williams Service Center

Lincoln Center

Palmer Munroe Teen Center

Tallahassee Senior Center

