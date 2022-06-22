Advertisement

City of Tallahassee Parks & Recs offers cooling sites

Stay cool as temperatures reach the triple digits.
Stay cool as temperatures reach the triple digits.(WCTV)
By Alyssa Camacho
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 9:38 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - As the temperatures continue to rise, passing more than 100 degrees, the City of Tallahassee Parks, Recreation and Neighborhood Affairs Division is offering residents various places to cool down and escape the heat around the city.

The community centers listed will be open throughout the day for Tallahassee residents to come in, enjoy the cool air and hydrate.

LeVerne Payne

Lawrence-Gregory

Jake Gaither

Sue Herndon McCollum

Lafayette Park Arts & Crafts Center

Walker-Ford

Jack L. McLean Jr.

Dorothy B. Oven Park & House

Smith-Williams Service Center

Lincoln Center

Palmer Munroe Teen Center

Tallahassee Senior Center

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Tallahassee Police Department responded to a stabbing at the Books-A-Million on Thomasville...
UPDATE: Suspect arrested in Books-A-Million stabbing, TPD says
GENERIC — Tallahassee Police Department logo and crime scene tape
Tallahassee police report 2 drive-by shootings within an hour of another
WCTV Programming Alert
WCTV Programming: Monday, June 20, 2022
Florida State University has named Jeff Culhane as the new voice of Seminole football and men’s...
Jeff Culhane named as new voice of FSU football and basketball
File Graphic (KWTX)
A man is dead following a fight at Cancun’s Restaurant

Latest News

Ways to celebrate Juneteenth around the Jackson metro area
LIST: Juneteenth events around the Big Bend and South Georgia this weekend
Students with the Young Actors' Theatre in Tallahassee will take part in a special performance...
Young Actors Theatre to perform in Broadway benefit 'Arts for Autism'
WCTV welcomed Doctor Sabrina Dickey to talk about the gran given to FSU's nursing program and...
Bethel Summer Splash Heal Healthcare fair happening at cascades park 11am-3pm
The Southern Shakespeare Company will put on several performances of “Much Ado About Nothing”...
Southern Shakespeare Company presents 'Much Ado About Nothing'