Gadsden County Schools plan to build new $60 million K-8 school to address maintenance concerns

By Staci Inez
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 11:07 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
QUINCY, Fla. (WCTV) - The Gadsden County School district is working on a $60 million project to build a new school because several buildings have been poorly maintained during the past 50 years, according to district officials.

“It will really make a difference,” said Gadsden County Schools Superintendent Elijah Key. “We’re talking about buildings now where the A/C may go out, so kids are dealing with heat.”

The new K-8 school would combine students from Stewart Street Elementary, George W. Munroe Elementary, and James A. Shanks Middle School. The new school would be built on the current grounds of Shanks Middle School, which would be torn down. Key said, right now, the buildings are not conducive to student learning.

One parent said building a new school for students is a good start, but there needs to be an investment in the classroom as well. “Okay, you got this building - what are you giving them?” said Mamie Lee Rivers-Outley. “What’s the incentive for them to be productive students, to get involved, and want to expand their paths, like, outside of Gadsden County?”

Currently, the district is awaiting funding from the state, which could take some time. However, Key said there is a strong need to get students into better learning conditions as quickly as possible. He also said eliminating distractions that take away from learning will help improve student performance. “Their attitude, their approach to learning absolutely changes.”

This spring, school board members approved a half-cent sales tax referendum to help build and maintain the schools in the future. Residents will vote on the sales tax in the November election.

