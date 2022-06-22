Quincy man found guilty of 1st degree murder

QUINCY, Fla. (WCTV) - A Quincy man, 19-year-old Antron Colston, was found guilty of first-degree murder and armed robbery with a firearm in connection to an arrest made back in 2020.

On June 30, 2020, Quincy police officers responded to the 1000 block of West Clark Street around 1:24 a.m. found a 36-year-old shooting victim.

The man was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead. At the time, witnesses told police that three black men had walked up to the victim immediately before the shooting.

Now, law enforcement says Colston and two unidentified accomplices robbed and killed Antoine Jackson outside of his home in downtown Quincy, according to the State Attorney’s Office press release.

The state called 13 witnesses, including a firearms expert, and some of the evidence presented in the case included photos, casings, cell phones, photo lineup, a recorded interview and call detail records.

The jury found Colston guilty as charged, and he could be sentenced to 10 to 20 years or face a life sentence. Sentencing will take place on Aug. 11, 2022.

