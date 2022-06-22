Temperatures in and around Tallahassee could get close to record territory

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The relentless hot temperatures won’t be going away anytime soon in the Big Bend and South Georgia. In fact, temperatures on Wednesday could rival a record of 103°F that has been standing since 2009, and Thursday could rival a record high of 103°F set back in 1944. If temperatures in the Capital City do exceed 103°F and hit 105°F, this would tie or set a new all-time record high for Tallahassee. That record was set back on June 15, 2011.

Rob's Three Day Forecast (WCTV)

Because of the extreme temperatures, the National Weather Service in Tallahassee has placed Leon, Jefferson, and Wakulla counties in Florida under a Heat Advisory from 10 a.m. Wednesday to 8 p.m. Wednesday night. The NWS has also placed Early, Baker, Mitchell, Colquitt, Cook, Grady, Thomas and Brooks counties under the same advisory.

Below is an infographic depicting the difference in what heat exhaustion is compared to a heat stroke.

Heat Illness (WRDW)

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.