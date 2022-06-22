TPD ramps up patrols as break-ins continue at Railroad Square

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - An unwanted trend continues at the Railroad Square Art District. Thieves are breaking into businesses after businesses.

In some cases, hundreds of dollars have been stolen.

It’s a story WCTV first reported on back in April of this year. Since then, the trend has only gotten worse, business owners said.

The latest burglary occurred Thursday at Serenity Culture Company off Railroad Avenue.

According to Manager Hannah Bancroft, a man took a cinderblock and smashed a side window, taking hundreds of dollars from the register before leaving.

“It’s a massive amount of money. It’s like a huge toll,” she said.

TPD Spokesperson Alicia Hill said the agency has responded to at least 11 break-ins in the area in the last six weeks.

“A lot of them having the same type of break ins, where people are using large objects, smashing windows in the front, going in and grabbing whatever they can in a short amount of time and being able to get out,” she said.

Railroad Square Craft House fell victim earlier in June.

Co-Owner Justine Spells described the experience as “unsettling.” The business has surveillance video that appears to show a man rummaging around behind the bar. Spells said the thief took some liquor but nothing else.

“It’s very possible the same suspects are responsible, but again all of that will come out as we determine what happened and who’s responsible,” she said.

In the meantime, the business community vows to stay strong.

“Railroad square is a very close knit community here and it hurts all of us to see small business being affected like this,” Spells said.

At Serenity, the coffee shop took to GoFundMe to help recoup some of the stolen money. Bancroft said they were overwhelmed with the support.

Hill said no arrests have been made yet, but investigators continue to pour over evidence.

