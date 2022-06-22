UPDATE: Danielle Redlick found not guilty in kitchen murder trial of stepfather turned husband

ORLANDO, Fla. (WKMG) - A jury on Friday found 48-year-old Danielle Redlick not guilty of murdering her stepfather-turned-husband Michael Redlick, 65, who worked as director of external affairs and partnership relations at the University of Central Florida.

Redlick cried as the jury read the not guilty verdict for the second-degree murder charge. However, the jury did find her guilty of tampering with physical evidence.

“As to count one, we the jury find the defendant not guilty,” the foreman of the jury said in court.

Redlick could be seen thanking the jurors as they exited the courtroom.

“Very happy with the verdict,” the defense said about the results. “She’s happy to go home.”

Redlick’s attorneys said she was acting in self-defense, and prosecutors said otherwise, according to previous reports by WKMG.

Redlick’s husband was found dead in their shared home on Temple Drive. According to a warrant for Redlick’s arrest, she waited 11 hours to call 911 after her husband died. On the phone with 911, investigators said Redlick initially told dispatchers that her husband suffered a heart attack after an argument, then claimed he stabbed himself.

“We had an altercation and he stabbed himself and I ran into the bathroom and then I came out and I tried to help him and I saw that he was lying (in) blood,” Redlick said.

She later testified she stabbed him in self-defense. The defense argued Michael Redlick was a violent and controlling husband and that the “only option she had in that kitchen was to take action.”

She posted the $15,000 bond the judge stipulated and she is awaiting sentencing for the tampering verdict. Sentencing for this verdict was set for Aug. 5. Danielle Redlick bonded out at 10:30 p.m. Friday evening.

