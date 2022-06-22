Advertisement

U.S. Supreme Court turns down appeal in 1984 Tallahassee murder case

The Florida Supreme Court has upheld the death sentence of Joe Elton Nixon, rejecting claims...
The Florida Supreme Court has upheld the death sentence of Joe Elton Nixon, rejecting claims that he is intellectually disabled and ineligible to be executed.(WCTV)
By News Service of Florida Staff
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 12:11 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (NSF) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday refused to take up an appeal in the 1984 murder of a woman who met the killer in the parking lot of a Tallahassee shopping mall. Justices, as is common, did not explain their reasons for declining to take up the appeal filed by attorneys for Joe Elton Nixon, now 60. Nixon was convicted and sentenced to death in the August 1984 kidnapping and murder of Jeanne Bickner.

A brief in the Florida Supreme Court filed by Attorney General Ashley Moody’s office said Nixon asked Bickner for help jump-starting a car in a mall parking lot and then asked for a ride to his uncle’s house. He directed her to a remote area of Leon County, where he tied her to a tree with jumper cables and murdered her, including burning her body, according to the brief.

The Florida Supreme Court last year turned down an appeal in which Nixon contended he should be shielded from the death penalty because he is intellectually disabled. Nixon’s attorneys then appealed to the U.S. Supreme Court.

Copyright 2022 News Service of Florida. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers managed to quickly locate the suspect, who police identified as 41-year-old John...
UPDATE: Suspect arrested in Books-A-Million stabbing, TPD says
GENERIC — Tallahassee Police Department logo and crime scene tape
Tallahassee police report 2 drive-by shootings within an hour of another
A Tennessee nurse was arrested on a charge of DUI despite not being under the influence.
Blood test shows woman charged with DUI, felony child neglect was sober at time of arrest
The city commission is set to vote this week on a new business development at Tallahassee...
‘Project Alpha’: Development at TLH could create nearly 1,000 jobs & $450M economic impact
Dozens off police officers gathered at the Northeast Tallahassee Books-A-Million after a man...
Residents react to the Books-A-Million stabbing in Northeast Tallahassee

Latest News

Former Tallahassee mayor Andrew Gillum has been indicted on multiple charges connected to...
Former Tallahassee mayor Andrew Gillum indicted on wire fraud charges
Deputies say over the past few years, the sheriff’s office has struggled to find qualified...
Thomas County Sheriff’s Office among employers struggling to keep full staff
A three-legged dog that was rescued from the side of the road is now making a new home with law...
Madison Co. Sheriff’s Office welcomes new furry friend to the team
The developer wants to use about 57 acres of airport land to create aircraft facilities...
‘Project Alpha’: Development at TLH could create nearly 1,000 jobs & $450M economic impact