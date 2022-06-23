Advertisement

Children’s Home Society of Florida hosting teddy bear drive

By Jacob Murphey
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 4:35 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Children’s Home Society of Florida is holding a teddy bear drive through the end of June. The organization says all stuffed animals donated to the drive will go to children who have suffered abuse.

CHS’ child protection team will distribute the toys to kids throughout the Big Bend. It hopes to gather more than 500 stuffed animals by the end of the month.

The group will collect the toys through June 30. You can drop off the stuffed animals at the CHS office, located at 1801 Miccosukee Commons Drive, Tallahassee, Fla., 32308.

