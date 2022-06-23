Advertisement

Fire departments team up to put out large lumber yard fire in Cook County

The video below was submitted by viewers David & Judith Padilla.
CCFD says it teamed up with a multitude of agencies to put out a large fire at a lumber yard in Cecil on Wednesday. (Video from David & Judith Padilla)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 12:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CECIL, Ga. (WCTV) - The Cook County Fire Department says it teamed up with a multitude of agencies to put out a large fire at a lumber yard in Cecil on Wednesday.

According to a CCFD Facebook post, the fire started in the sawmill, then spread fast through the lumber yard. CCFD says it was the largest fire it had to battle while temperatures outside were 102 degrees.

The department says the operation was a success because of the outpour of support from neighboring fire departments. Additionally, people in the area dropped off water and pulled fire hoses to help firefighters, and a small business also provided relief from the heat.

“This is a fire we consider a success because no lives were lost and nobody lost their homes,” the Facebook post says.

The following agencies also responded to the fire:

  • Berrien County Fire Department
  • Brooks County Fire Department
  • Lowndes County Fire Department
  • Lenox Fire Department
  • Sparks Fire Department
  • Georgia Forestry
  • Ray City Fire Department
  • New Lois Fire Department
  • Georgia Power
  • Norfolk Southern Railroad
  • Cook County Sheriff’s Department
  • Cecil Police
  • Red Cross
  • Grady/South Georgia EMS
  • Cook County Road Department

