Fire departments team up to put out large lumber yard fire in Cook County

CECIL, Ga. (WCTV) - The Cook County Fire Department says it teamed up with a multitude of agencies to put out a large fire at a lumber yard in Cecil on Wednesday.

According to a CCFD Facebook post, the fire started in the sawmill, then spread fast through the lumber yard. CCFD says it was the largest fire it had to battle while temperatures outside were 102 degrees.

The department says the operation was a success because of the outpour of support from neighboring fire departments. Additionally, people in the area dropped off water and pulled fire hoses to help firefighters, and a small business also provided relief from the heat.

“This is a fire we consider a success because no lives were lost and nobody lost their homes,” the Facebook post says.

The following agencies also responded to the fire:

Berrien County Fire Department

Brooks County Fire Department

Lowndes County Fire Department

Lenox Fire Department

Sparks Fire Department

Georgia Forestry

Ray City Fire Department

New Lois Fire Department

Georgia Power

Norfolk Southern Railroad

Cook County Sheriff’s Department

Cecil Police

Red Cross

Grady/South Georgia EMS

Cook County Road Department

