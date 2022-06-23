Jeff Culhane’s path to becoming “Voice of the Seminoles”

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - About a decade before Gene Deckerhoff signed off one final time as “Voice of the Seminoles,” he went on a radio program hosted by a young Jeff Culhane in Lincoln, Nebraska. His conversation about catching up with his friend Bobby Bowden would unbeknownst to him set in place the path for his successor.

“You could sense his love for coach and his friendship and their relationship,” said Culhane of Deckerhoff’s talk of Bowden. “At that point I realized it was also about relationships developing those relationships and helping people out whatever line of business it’s in.”

Deckerhoff’s words stuck with Culhane, as did Florida State. Then the studio host for the Nebraska Cornhuskers, Culhane had always dreamed of calling big time, power five football. Six years ago after a stint calling Women’s Basketball and Baseball for West Virginia Culhane would get his first taste of what that dream might be like. He became the voice of FCS football power North Dakota State where he would follow the legendary Scott Miller, the longtime “Voice of the Bison” who had lost a four year battle with Melanoma. It was an experience that humbled Culhane and taught him the power of being authentic.

“I did the best I could at being who I am and being real and not faking things,” said Culhane of his efforts following up Miller. “People know when you’re faking things pretty quickly.”

Culhane’s authenticity and enthusiasm led him to Tallahassee on Monday afternoon. FSU’s new voice is already taking a crash course in all things Garnet and Gold and already knows what he’s looking most forward to when football season comes around.

“I’ve tried to envision that first game August 27th that first moment.,” beamed Culhane of watching Osceola and Renegade plant the flaming spear. “You’ve got a lot of pre game traditions in college football but I tell you what but that one raises the hairs on the back of my neck just thinking about it.”

