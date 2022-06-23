Residents react to the indictment of former Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The indictment of Andrew Gillum comes years after an FBI probe into corruption in Tallahassee. A probe that’s already sent three people to prison.

WCTV went down to City Hall looking to talk with city leaders about a case many thought was closed.

Former Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum’s indictment wasn’t on the agenda for Wednesday’s City Commission Meeting but one Tallahassee resident wanted to make sure it was discussed.

Tallahassee resident Erwin Jackson says he ‘s been calling attention to concerns about alleged corruption in Tallahassee for many years and he says Wednesday’s news comes as no surprise.

”Thank goodness. After about 10 or 12 years there’s nothing that surprising,” said Jackson.

Jackson addressed city leaders Wednesday by presenting them t-shirts of the now infamous photo of Scott Maddox in Las Vegas, pointing to what he calls a trail of corruption.

”You know we have had 20 to 25 years of corruption from the mayor’s office down. So when you have a corrupt Mayor for 20 years what do you expect?,” explained Jackson.

On Wednesday, Gillum’s attorney Marc Elias issued a statement saying:

When asked about Gillum’s indictment Wednesday, Tallahassee city leaders did not want to comment.

Jackson however, said he believes there’s more to come.

”People keep saying oh this must be it. Ok Scott, that’s it. Well no, now it’s Scott and Paige. Well, now it’s Scott, Paige, JT, Andrew Gillum, and I think there will be another half dozen to 10 people who might wind up being indicted,” Jackson said.

While there are still so many questions, one thing is for certain, that Tallahassee residents are curious to see where this alleged corruption ends.

