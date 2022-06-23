Sharon Lettman-Hicks, Gillum’s co-defendant, drops out of Florida House race

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Sharon Lettman-Hicks, the woman facing multiple wire fraud charges alongside former Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum, announced Thursday she has dropped out of the race for the District 8 seat in the Florida House of Representatives.

Lettman-Hicks had just qualified as a candidate for the race on June 17. In a statement sent to the WCTV newsroom, Lettman-Hicks called the charges baseless and said she must focus on fighting for her freedom.

“I was handcuffed at the Tallahassee FBI office, driven to the federal courthouse with three agents, fingerprinted by U.S. Marshals, and paraded into a federal courthouse to have all my dignity challenged while being indicted on 20 counts from a nearly four-year-old politically motivated investigation,” the statement says. “I find it stunning that these charges have come to light just days after I became a viable candidate, yet this is the America that so many, whom I had hoped to represent, deal with day in and day out in their communities.”

The indictment alleges that Lettman-Hicks and Gillum used third parties to funnel campaign contributions into a company she owned. She would then give the money to Gillum, for his personal use, in the form of payroll payments, the court document says. According to the details laid out in the charges, at least $56,752 was paid out to Gillum via P&P Communications.

Below, you can view Lettman-Hicks’ full statement, as well as the full indictment against her and Gillum.

