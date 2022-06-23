Advertisement

Smoke shops in Tallahassee react after FDA bans Juul products

Juul e-cigarettes could soon be removed from store shelves after ruling from the FDA.
Juul e-cigarettes could soon be removed from store shelves after ruling from the FDA.(KWCH)
By Madison Glaser
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 5:40 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Smoke shops will be clearing the shelves of Juul products as the Food and Drug Administration announced Thursday it’s banning sales of that e-cigarette brand.

It comes after years of concerns that the product is unsafe and a danger to teens.

Nearly a dozen smoke shops in Tallahassee told WCTV they had already been cutting back on sales of Juul products because this has been in the works for some time.

Back in 2019, many of the shops, like Galaxy Vape and Smoke Shop, lost thousands of dollars when Juul’s fruit and dessert flavored products were eliminated.

“It doesn’t really come as a surprise. I’m just surprised it took as long as it did,” said Galaxy Vape and Smoke Shop Manager Kimberly Fischer.

Fischer said she’s worked in smoke shops for over eight years and this is a battle she’s followed from the start.

“I saw this coming down the pike because we were told about legislation wanting to be passed because the Juuls were being used by teenagers,” Fischer said.

The FDA is banning sales of Juul products. The administration said there’s not enough evidence that the e-cigarettes meet public safety standards.

Fischer said that about 50% of their sales are made up of vape products. Eliminating a top seller like Juul will be something they feel in the store.

“It’s going to come into sales, sales will go down. Fortunately, we do have other products that can replace the Juuls,” Fischer said.

She said the majority of the smoke shops in Tallahassee are locally owned, making the impact even harder.

“These are small business owners that are running these smoke shops, so any sales we lose impacts our bottom line. Period, it’s just that simple,” Fischer said.

She hopes that they will soon start carrying products with zero percent nicotine, which she believes will help bring in customers.

Fischer said she’s concerned that next, the FDA will try to ban any kind of disposable vape or vape juice, which she said will put a lot of places out of business.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum speaks at a campaign stop in his bid for governor,...
Former Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum indicted on wire fraud charges
Officers managed to quickly locate the suspect, who police identified as 41-year-old John...
UPDATE: Suspect arrested in Books-A-Million stabbing, TPD says
Officers managed to quickly locate the suspect, who police identified as 41-year-old John...
Books-A-Million stabbing suspect has history of violence and mental illness
A Tennessee nurse was arrested on a charge of DUI despite not being under the influence.
Blood test shows woman charged with DUI, felony child neglect was sober at time of arrest
Dozens off police officers gathered at the Northeast Tallahassee Books-A-Million after a man...
Residents react to the Books-A-Million stabbing in Northeast Tallahassee

Latest News

Sharon Lettman-Hicks, the woman facing multiple wire fraud charges alongside former Tallahassee...
Sharon Lettman-Hicks, Gillum’s co-defendant, drops out of Florida House race
Tallahassee parents scrambling to find COVID vaccines for youngest age group
Tallahassee parents scrambling to find COVID vaccines for youngest age group
Tyreicus Smith was the latest suspect to be arrested in the murder of 31-year-old Jermane...
UPDATE: 4th suspect arrested in Dec. 2021 Quincy murder
The Children’s Home Society of Florida is holding a teddy bear drive through the end of June.
Children’s Home Society of Florida hosting teddy bear drive