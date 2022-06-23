Suspect in string of burglaries at Railroad Square arrested

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department has arrested a suspect in connection to a recent string of burglaries in the Railroad Square district, according to a press release.

John Bob Kimble III, 24, was arrested Wednesday on charges of burglary of a structure, criminal mischief, felony theft and resisting officers without violence. The city says Kimble had at least a dozen outstanding warrants against him for various smash and grab burglaries around Tallahassee.

A groundskeeper at Railroad Square spotted Kimble just after 6:30 a.m. Wednesday, and they alerted police because they recognized him as a person of interest in the burglaries. The press release says the suspect ran away from responding TPD officers and tried to throw away a backpack in the process.

Officers quickly tracked him down and arrested him, the release says.

When TPD located the backpack, they found tools the suspect may have used in future crimes.

“The swift thinking of the groundskeeper likely prevented additional businesses in the area from being burglarized,” the release says.

The department’s Burglary Crimes Unit says business owners and everyday citizens should report suspicious activity and use strategies to decrease the chance of a burglary happening. These include the following tips:

Ensure your business has adequate lighting outside.

Install functioning security cameras.

Keep cash and high-value merchandise in locked cases.

Keep front doors and windows clear of anything that might reduce visibility.

Install impact-resistant glass.

To report criminal activity, you can call TPD at 850-891-4200. Additionally, you can stay anonymous with your tip by calling Big Bend Crime Stoppers at 850-574-TIPS.

