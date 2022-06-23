TCC hires Mercedes Corona as Women’s Basketball coach

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tallahassee Community College announced the hiring of Mercedes Corona as the new Head Coach of the Eagles Women’s Basketball program Thursday morning. Corona finished her fourth season leading the WBB program at Arkansas State University Mid-South this winter with the program’s second straight winning season.

Corona led the Lady Greyhounds to the program’s first-ever NJCAA DII National Tournament and a program-best 25-2 record the season prior, leading the program out of academic and eligibility issues that plagued ASU Mid-South when she inherited the job.

“I’m eager to compete in the Panhandle Conference and rebuild TCC to the elite program I know it can be,” said Corona. “I am grateful for my time at ASU Mid-South where I was a part of developing them into a nationally-ranked team. I look forward to doing the same in Tallahassee.”

Before her time in Arkansas, Corona served as an assistant at Howard Payne University, an NCAA DIII program in Brownwood, TX where she helped lead the Yellow Jackets to three straight NCAA DIII Tournaments.

“I am beyond thrilled to have Mercedes Corona join our staff and lead our women’s basketball program,” said Chuck Moore, TCC’s athletic director. “She brings vast experience and dedication to helping student-athletes develop not only on the court but in the classroom and the community.”

TCC’s press release says Jo’Nah Johnson, who played at Texas Tech and Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College, will join Corona’s staff as an assistant coach.

The Eagles’ new head coach says having her student-athletes graduate is a top priority for her.

“I will create an environment and culture in our program that will produce strong, independent, and well-rounded young women ready to take on their next journey once they leave TCC,” Corona said.

Corona’s hiring comes just over a month after TCC announced Addie Lees as its new WBB coach. Lees stepped away for personal reasons shortly after the announcement.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.