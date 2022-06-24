BREAKING: Two injured in overnight shooting in Tallahassee
TPD confirms two people were injured in a shooting near Conklin Street and FAMU Way.
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 3:01 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department is working a shooting that left two people injured early Friday morning.
It happened around 12:50 a.m. near Conklin Street and FAMU Way, according to TPD.
There is no word on the conditions of the two people.
Officers are still on scene as of 3:00 a.m.
This is a developing story.
Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.