BREAKING: Two injured in overnight shooting in Tallahassee

By WCTV Staff
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 3:01 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department is working a shooting that left two people injured early Friday morning.

It happened around 12:50 a.m. near Conklin Street and FAMU Way, according to TPD.

There is no word on the conditions of the two people.

Officers are still on scene as of 3:00 a.m.

This is a developing story.

