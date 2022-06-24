BREAKING: Two injured in overnight shooting in Tallahassee

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department is working a shooting that left two people injured early Friday morning.

It happened around 12:50 a.m. near Conklin Street and FAMU Way, according to TPD.

There is no word on the conditions of the two people.

Officers are still on scene as of 3:00 a.m.

This is a developing story.

