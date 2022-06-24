Advertisement

Drivers in Florida can now get tickets for playing music too loud, new law says

According to the new Florida law, if your music is “plainly audible” from a distance of 25 feet...
According to the new Florida law, if your music is “plainly audible” from a distance of 25 feet or more, you could get a ticket.(marchenko_family via Canva)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 12:43 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Turn down the music!

A new law in Florida will allow police to give tickets to drivers whose music is too loud.

According to the new law, if your music is “plainly audible” from a distance of 25 feet or more, you could get a ticket.

Violation of the law will be considered a noncriminal traffic infraction, punishable as a nonmoving violation. It’s unclear how much a ticket might cost.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Tallahassee Police Department is working a shooting near Conklin St. and FAMU Way that left...
Two men injured in overnight Tallahassee shooting
Erwin Jackson talks to city leaders about corruption in Tallahassee.
Residents react to the indictment of former Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum
John Bob Kimble III, 24, was arrested Wednesday on charges of burglary of a structure, criminal...
Suspect in string of burglaries at Railroad Square arrested
A South Walton Beach home was burglarized, and made host of an illegal open-house party while...
Nearly 200 kids throw illegal house party at $8 million mansion, sheriff’s office says
FILE - Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum speaks at a campaign stop in his bid for governor,...
Former Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum indicted on wire fraud charges

Latest News

Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn., who has led the Democrats in bipartisan Senate talks to rein in gun...
House moves toward sending gun violence compromise to Biden
A dog in Colorado sacrificed her life to keep her family safe from a mountain lion.
Hero dog dies after protecting children from mountain lion attack
Abortion-rights activists protest outside of the U.S. Supreme Court on Capitol Hill in...
LIVE: Biden speaks after Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade; states can ban abortion
President Joe Biden speaks during a meeting in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in...
LIVE: Biden to speak about abortion ruling, outline his plans