Kyle Rittenhouse releasing video game to raise money for defamation lawsuits against media

Kyle Rittenhouse was acquitted of shooting and killing two people and wounding a third during a...
Kyle Rittenhouse was acquitted of shooting and killing two people and wounding a third during a protest in Wisconsin in 2020.(FOX6 News Milwaukee via MGN)
By CNN staff
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 11:39 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
(CNN) - Kyle Rittenhouse says he is releasing a new video game to raise money to pay for defamation lawsuits against the media.

Rittenhouse, 19, was acquitted of shooting and killing two people and wounding a third during a protest in Wisconsin in 2020.

On Thursday, he announced his new game called “Kyle Rittenhouse’s Turkey Shoot” which allows players to shoot “fake news turkeys.”

“Play as Kyle Rittenhouse to destroy fake news turkeys in a simple point n’ shoot game for all ages to enjoy!” the game’s website reads.

The game is not yet available, although he is encouraging his fans to pre-order it for $9.99.

