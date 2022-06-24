Link Jarrett hired to lead Florida State Baseball

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida State University announced Friday morning it has selected alumnus and Notre Dame Head Coach Link Jarrett as the 10th head coach in the history of Seminole Baseball. This comes after Jarrett led the Fighting Irish to the College World Series for the first time since 2003.

Jarrett is a native of Tallahassee who played high school ball at Florida High, staying in Tallahassee for college to play for Mike Martin Sr. and the Seminoles. The Noles would make the College World Series three times in Jarrett’s four seasons in Tallahassee with the talented shortstop being named second-team All-American in both his junior and senior seasons.

“I’m humbled to become the next Head Coach at Florida State. Having the opportunity to come home and lead this storied program is something I take great pride in,” Jarrett said. “FSU is a special place to our family and I’m excited to be the next leader of Seminole Baseball. Our goals will be simple – to achieve on the field, in the classroom and embrace the FSU family and community. I know the expectations from our fans and we expect to compete for ACC and National Championships.”

After spending five seasons as a part of the Colorado Rockies organization, Jarrett turned his sights to coaching as an assistant at Flagler College. While at Flagler, Jarrett would occasionally return to Dick Howser Stadium to provide color commentary for TV broadcasts of the Seminoles. Jarrett would later join Martin Sr.’s staff for one season as an assistant in 2003.

Following his return to the Sunshine State, Jarrett returned to Georgia where he served as an assistant for the Mercer Bears.

Jarrett’s big break came in 2006 when he was hired onto Billy Godwin’s staff at East Carolina. Jarrett’s offense would see the Pirates in the NCAA Tournament in the final two of his three seasons allowing him to rise into the high-major ranks as an assistant at Auburn.

In 2013, the Carolinas came calling again for Jarrett being hired finally as a Head Coach at UNC Greensboro by former FSU Associate Athletic Director Kim Record. In seven seasons, Jarrett would transform the Spartans into one of the best programs in the Southern Conference. UNCG would win the SoCon Tournament in 2017, putting the Spartans in their third-ever NCAA Tournament and first in 20 years.

In 2019 following the firing of Mik Aoki, Notre Dame would hire Jarrett to his first Power Five head coaching position and immediately see returns. After an 11-2 2020 campaign called off by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Irish would explode onto the national scene in 2021 compiling a 31-14 record, winning the ACC Atlantic, hosting an NCAA Regional and advancing to Super Regional play before falling to eventual National Champion Mississippi State in three games.

2022 saw ND take another step forward under Jarrett, winning 40 games and earning the program’s third-ever trip to the CWS, knocking off top seed Tennessee in the process.

“It has been an absolute privilege to represent Notre Dame which truly is one of the finest academic and athletic institutions in the country. I want to thank Father Jenkins, Jack Swarbrick, Jody Sadler and the entire Notre Dame administration for all of their support during my time at Notre Dame,” Jarrett said. “I want to thank all of our student-athletes for their tireless work ethic and dedication to our baseball program. Their accomplishments on and off the field are something I will cherish for the rest of my life. To the entire Notre Dame family and community, thank you for welcoming and supporting my family, you are truly first-class in every manner.”

Jarrett will replace Mike Martin Jr., his former college roommate who was let go by the Noles following the 2021 season.

