Advertisement

Police mourn loss of K-9 shot, killed in line of duty

Pascagoula police report a K-9 was shot and killed by a man in a wooded area. (Source: WLOX)
By WLOX Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 5:53 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX/Gray News) - Police in Mississippi are mourning the loss of a K-9 involved in a shooting on Thursday.

According to the Pascagoula Police Department, a K-9 handler and his police dog, Officer Exo, encountered an armed man in a wooded area, as reported by WLOX.

The man, later identified as 36-year-old Mitchell Wayne Robinson, fired a gun in the direction of the K-9 team, and Officer Exo was hit in the shooting, according to police.

Pascagoula police said the K-9 handler then shot and wounded Robinson. Officer Exo was rushed to an emergency veterinarian but later died.

Robinson was taken to a hospital and is facing charges that include aggravated assault with a firearm, according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department.

Copyright 2022 WLOX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Tallahassee Police Department is working a shooting near Conklin St. and FAMU Way that left...
Two men injured in overnight Tallahassee shooting
Erwin Jackson talks to city leaders about corruption in Tallahassee.
Residents react to the indictment of former Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum
John Bob Kimble III, 24, was arrested Wednesday on charges of burglary of a structure, criminal...
Suspect in string of burglaries at Railroad Square arrested
A South Walton Beach home was burglarized, and made host of an illegal open-house party while...
Nearly 200 kids throw illegal house party at $8 million mansion, sheriff’s office says
Watch dog says Gillum charges 'black eye' to Tallahassee.
Watch Dog says Gillum charges ‘black eye’ to Tallahassee

Latest News

FILE - A woman walks past a building destroyed in Russian shelling in Borodyanka, on the...
Ukrainian army leaving battered city for fortified positions
Abortion-rights activists protest outside of the U.S. Supreme Court on Capitol Hill in...
Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade; states can ban abortion
Jose Rodriguez, of Orlando, Fla., center, walks with the Equality Florida group at the...
With Roe dead, some fear rollback of LGBTQ and other rights
The FDA said Thursday that Juul must stop selling its vaping device and its tobacco and menthol...
Federal court blocks FDA ban on Juul e-cigarette sales in US