Protest against Supreme Court Roe v. Wade reversal happening tonight at Florida Capitol

A group of local Roe V. Wade and pro-choice supporters are planning to protest at the steps of...
A group of local Roe V. Wade and pro-choice supporters are planning to protest at the steps of the Historic Florida Capitol at 5 p.m. Friday.(WCTV)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 1:56 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida Capitol will be the site of a protest by abortion rights activists in the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

In the ruling issued Friday morning, a majority of justices found that abortion is not a right protected under the Constitution. As a result of that decision, abortions may be banned in roughly half of the states across the country.

A group of local Roe V. Wade and pro-choice supporters are planning to protest at the steps of the Historic Florida Capitol at 5 p.m. Friday.

The following organizations say they will be there to protest:

  • FSU Students for a Democratic Society
  • FAMU Students for a Democratic Society
  • Tallahassee Freedom Road Socialist Organization
  • Tallahassee Community Action Committee
  • FAMU Generation Action
  • Tallahassee Planned Parenthood
  • FSU GAU
  • Tallahassee IWW
  • Student/Farmworker Alliance
  • FSU College Democrats
  • Tallahassee DSA
  • Tallahassee National Organization for Women
  • Florida Coalition for Transgender Liberation

It is unclear at this point if there will be any road closures as a result of this gathering.

Protests are planned in many cities nationwide in response to the high court’s ruling.

A large crowd has already gathered in front of the Supreme Court building in Washington, D.C., which now has two fences surrounding it.

