Protest against Supreme Court Roe v. Wade reversal happening tonight at Florida Capitol

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida Capitol will be the site of a protest by abortion rights activists in the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

In the ruling issued Friday morning, a majority of justices found that abortion is not a right protected under the Constitution. As a result of that decision, abortions may be banned in roughly half of the states across the country.

A group of local Roe V. Wade and pro-choice supporters are planning to protest at the steps of the Historic Florida Capitol at 5 p.m. Friday.

The following organizations say they will be there to protest:

FSU Students for a Democratic Society

FAMU Students for a Democratic Society

Tallahassee Freedom Road Socialist Organization

Tallahassee Community Action Committee

FAMU Generation Action

Tallahassee Planned Parenthood

FSU GAU

Tallahassee IWW

Student/Farmworker Alliance

FSU College Democrats

Tallahassee DSA

Tallahassee National Organization for Women

Florida Coalition for Transgender Liberation

It is unclear at this point if there will be any road closures as a result of this gathering.

Protests are planned in many cities nationwide in response to the high court’s ruling.

A large crowd has already gathered in front of the Supreme Court building in Washington, D.C., which now has two fences surrounding it.

