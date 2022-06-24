UPDATE: New developments set to bring tens of millions of dollars to the Tallahassee Airport

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - New developments are set to bring tens of millions of dollars to the Tallahassee Airport (TLH), and the project is also creating hundreds of jobs.

WCTV’s Capitol City Correspondent Mike Rogers was at TLH to find out more about the latest update on the new facilities.

The City of Tallahassee said a few companies plan to build new hangars at TLH and those hangars will be used for airplane maintenance and repairs. Those companies plan to lease 57 acres of land for those hangars, along with new ramp space.

The facilities will also be used for work including aircraft maintenance, and breaking down old aircraft, while recycling 85% of their material. Other infrastructure improvements include new drainage systems, water, sewers and utilities.

“These are very bold strategic visionary steps that we’re taking and so we appreciate the help and support of all our partners at the airport and in the community,” the City of Tallahassee Director of Aviation, David Pollard, said. Pollard said some of the investment will go toward new parking spaces for travelers.

It is important to note that the funds for the new facilities are coming from the airport itself as an enterprise fund, and that no taxpayer money is being allocated for the improvements at the airport, according to Pollard.

