WATCH: FAMU’s Marching 100 performs at Louis Vuitton Men’s Fashion Show at Paris Fashion Week

PARIS (WCTV) - It’s a big day for FAMU’s Marching 100 as they performed at the Louis Vuitton Men’s Fashion Show at Paris Fashion Week, in one of the biggest stages in the world, the Louvre Museum.

PARIS (WCTV) - Paris Fashion week began Tuesday, June 21, for the Spring and Summer 2023 collections, and Florida A&M University students preparing to perform had to overcome travel hurdles to make sure they could arrive on time, as many of them were traveling outside of the country for the first time.

“You cannot do a major thing without teamwork,” said Assistant Director of Marching and Pep Bands Darryl L. Baker, who handled the arrangements and worked out the logistics for the trip since they received the invitation to perform at the Louis Vuitton Men’s Paris fashion show. “For the shining stars of the school, the Marching ‘100,’ to be able to do this, it’s great.”

In the weeks leading up to the trip, Baker said he woke up daily by 3:59 a.m. because Paris is six hours ahead, so they could discuss the details for the travel to Paris, four days of rehearsals and the band’s performance at the Louvre Museum.

The invitation was extended to 35 students and 10 staff members, but 24 of them did not have passports.

“I was worried about passports,” said Baker on Monday, as the students rehearsed at a venue along the Seine River in Paris. “I knew many of the students, and some of the staff didn’t have passports.”

According to the U.S. State Department’s website, a regular passport application can take up to 11 weeks, and even if it’s expedited, it could take anywhere from five to seven weeks. For them to be able to make it, they had to make a special request for emergency passports that could be issued within 3 business days.

However, for each passport application and the cost of the rushed passport fees came to about $500 per person, which would significantly increase the travel expenses. The Band even reached out to officials in Georgia, U.S. Rep. Al Lawson, who is a FAMU alumnus, and the office of Congresswoman Frederica Wilson of Miami for assistance, but the Louis Vuitton team came forward and offered to pay for all expenses.

“Louis Vuitton said, ‘We want to do this.’ They asked, ‘What are your issues? If you can get over here, we will take care of you,’” Baker said. “They wanted to have that representation here. It speaks to the legacy of the FAMU Marching ‘100′ that they were willing to invest in this group of American students.”

The Marching “100″ performs at 2 p.m. Paris time (8 a.m. Eastern) Thursday at the Louvre. The Band will appear in a video that is scheduled to air at 1:45 p.m. (7:45 a.m. Eastern). The event is in-person and also can be seen online.

