Charles’ First Alert Forecast - Saturday, JUne 25

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Rain chances will be a higher today thanks in part to a surface trough and a center of low pressure hanging around the Big Bend and South Georgia. The radar was already active in parts of the Big Bend as of 8 a.m. Rain chances overall will be at 60% with highs in the 80s to near 90 (mainly inland)

Rain chances will drop to near 30% Sunday and Monday with highs in the lower 90s as the pattern changes, though briefly.

The ridge that kept much of the eastern U.S. in a baking state over the last several days will slowly trek west and allow troughing aloft to enter the eastern U.S. by Tuesday. Concurrently, a cold front is forecast to approach the region and spike rain chances to between 50% and 60% Tuesday through Thursday as the front becomes quasi-stationary . For now, going for 40% rain and storm chances Friday.

