Josh’s First Alert Evening Forecast - Saturday, June 25

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - We received some much-welcomed rain today, primarily in the Big Bend and Southwest Georgia. With the rain, temperatures only reached the upper 80′s to low 90′s in the viewing area. A few more isolated showers and thunderstorms can be expected tonight.

Rain chances for Sunday and Monday are on the lower end at 20-30%. Coastal showers are expected earlier in the morning Sunday, and we cannot rule out a couple isolated showers and thunderstorms over the next couple days. Drier air will filter into the area, limiting our rain chances but bumping temperatures up into the mid 90′s.

A cold front will usher in more showers come Tuesday, and rain chances will be on the elevated side from Tuesday-Friday at 50-70%. Temperatures should level out as well, ranging mostly in the low 90′s.

