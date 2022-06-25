SCOTUS Roe v. Wade ruling protesters take over Florida State Capitol

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Hundreds of protesters took to Florida’s State Capitol building Friday evening in opposition to the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v Wade.

The protesters are very passionate for their cause, and said they’re looking to fight now before more changes are made.

Chants of change echoed from the Florida Old Capitol building Friday evening with protesters believing their rights are being taken away.

”It’s really unfair and it’s really unjust that we’re not being treated as if we’re not citizens and not a part of this country,” shared protester Paulina Gonzalez. “Our bodies should be our rights! We should be able to do and say what we want with our bodies.”

Protesters said they feel that women are being punished.

”You know speaking specific from the point of view of an FSU student, there’s a lot of sexual assault on our campus and now people on our campus who have been assaulted god forbid and become impregnated by, can’t even go to a clinic and get an abortion,” FSU’s Students for a Democratic Society ‘s Isabella Casanova said.

Before the protest WCTV spoke to a representative from Florida Voice For the Unborn, and he had a different reaction to the news.

“I was thrilled because I know now that we will really be able to protect our unborn brothers and sisters here and help their mothers and really build authentic culture of life here in Florida,” said Voice For the Unborn Founder Andrew Shirvell.

On July 1st, Florida’s 15-week abortion plan will come into place but Shirvell believes it should be taken even further.

”I think with the Dobbs decision today, Florida has the blueprint on how to move forward and that means prohibiting abortion from the moment of conception onward,” Shirvell said.

Those at Friday’s protest however, feel that pro-life supporters are not thinking about the quality of life for the children.

”Those people that are fighting for an abortion ban are not going to be funding healthcare systems and they’re not going to be funding foster care systems and they’re definitely not going to be adopting those kids that will have to go into a dreadful and difficult life,” Gonzalez said.

Protesters said they’re going to continue to fight for change.

”I think the biggest message is be out here,” Casanova said. “Show up and put pressure on these people and you know that’s what we’re here for, so anyone willing to join us can.”

A fight they said they’ll go down swinging for.

