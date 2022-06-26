Advertisement

1 person dies after being dragged into pond by alligator, police say

One person has died after an alligator attack in the Myrtle Beach Golf and Yacht area Friday.
One person has died after an alligator attack in the Myrtle Beach Golf and Yacht area Friday.(Pixabay)
By WMBF News Staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: Jun. 26, 2022 at 4:50 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF/Gray News) - One person has died after an alligator attack in South Carolina on Friday.

Around 11:45 a.m., Horry County Fire Rescue responded to a water rescue call in the area of Excalaber Court outside of Myrtle Beach, WMBF reports.

Upon arrival, units determined that an alligator had taken hold of a neighbor and retreated into a nearby retention pond.

A South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) biologist and an SCDNR-contracted alligator removal service determined that the alligator should be humanely euthanized on site.

The victim was recovered from the pond, and the alligator was removed.

The Horry County Coroner’s Office responded to the scene. The HCPD death investigation is underway.

South Carolina Department of Natural Resources Wildlife Section responded to assist.

Copyright 2022 WMBF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gadsden County Sheriff's Office
Attempted home invasion leaves one man dead, another on the run
New questions emerge in Gabby Petito case after possible human remains found while searching...
‘I thought it was merciful.’ Brian Laundrie confession claims Gabby’s death was mercy killing
Hundreds gather for a protest at the Florida State Capitol after SCOTUS reversed Roe v Wade.
SCOTUS Roe v. Wade ruling protesters take over Florida State Capitol
The Tallahassee Police Department is working a shooting near Conklin St. and FAMU Way that left...
Two men injured in overnight Tallahassee shooting
Exterior of the U.S. District Courthouse in Jacksonville.
Attorney accused in extortion scheme with former state attorney convicted at trial

Latest News

Several explosions rocked the west of Kyiv, with at least two residential buildings struck. The...
Russia strikes Kyiv as Western leaders meet in Europe
Police lights file graphic.
Reports: 8 people shot at Tacoma dance party
U.S. Rep. Mary Miller, of Illinois, speaks as former President Donald Trump stands behind her...
Rep. Mary Miller calls Roe decision ‘victory for white life’
President Joe Biden is also set to formally launch a global infrastructure partnership meant to...
Biden urges Western unity on Ukraine amid war fatigue