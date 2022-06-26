Attempted home invasion leaves one man dead, another on the run

GADSDEN COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - One man is dead and another was on the run after an attempted home invasion in Gadsden County Sunday morning.

Two armed suspects tried to enter a home near the 2400 Block of Havana Hwy around 12:30 a.m., according to the Gadsden County Sheriff’s Office. One suspect, who has been identified by the sheriff’s office as 19-year-old DeMario McCall of Quincy, was shot by the homeowner and died from his injuries at the scene.

The scene was clear as of around 5:30 a.m., Lt. Anglie Holmes told WCTV, but the suspect was still at large.

The identity and whereabouts of the second suspect was unknown. Anyone with additional information regarding this incident or the identity of the second suspect is asked to call investigators with GCSO at 850-544-5786.

