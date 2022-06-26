Charles’ First Alert Forecast - Sunday, June 26

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Drier air moved into parts of the area overnight and will continue to move in thanks to northeasterly flow. The setup will keep rain chances in the isolated category for Sunday and Monday. Highs will be closer to the middle 90s inland to near 90 along the coast. Rain chances will be at 20% Sunday and 30% Monday. The rip current risk will be high along the Franklin County coast Sunday.

A cold front will move into the region Tuesday, and slowly sink south and fizzle out through the end of the work week. The setup will allow for scattered showers and thunderstorms. Rain odds will range between 50% and 70% during the work week with highs closer to 90 for inland locations.

A tropical wave in the the Atlantic Ocean between the African coast and the Lesser Antilles has a high chance of development over the next five days. This wave is forecast to continue a westward trajectory over the next five days, and will continue to be monitored. Closer to home, the low and surface trough that has helped to bring showers and storms Saturday has a slim (20%) chance of tropical development over the next five days as it is forecast to move west in to the western Gulf of Mexico. The feature will also be monitored.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.