Former Leon High AD Mark Feely dead at 58

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - WCTV has learned of the passing of longtime Leon Lions Athletic Director Mark Feely.

Feely was a staple of LCS athletics serving at both Leon and Godby during his decades long career and had served as Lions’ AD for almost 20 years prior to his retirement at the end of the 2021 school year.

As many of you know this year is the last year Coach Feely will serve as athletic director of Leon High School Let’s congratulate him on his retirement. Thank you for all that you have done for Leon High School athletics. #GoBigRed🔴 pic.twitter.com/mPe1I8jkX1 — leonlionathletics (@leonathletics_) May 26, 2022

Feely was in a longterm battle with cancer and had been admitted to the hospital on Sunday. According to a Facebook post from former coach and longtime friend Mike Hickman, Feely passed away on Sunday morning.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.