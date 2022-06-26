Advertisement

Former Leon High AD Mark Feely dead at 58

(WCTV)
By Ryan Kelly
Published: Jun. 26, 2022 at 7:11 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - WCTV has learned of the passing of longtime Leon Lions Athletic Director Mark Feely.

Feely was a staple of LCS athletics serving at both Leon and Godby during his decades long career and had served as Lions’ AD for almost 20 years prior to his retirement at the end of the 2021 school year.

Feely was in a longterm battle with cancer and had been admitted to the hospital on Sunday. According to a Facebook post from former coach and longtime friend Mike Hickman, Feely passed away on Sunday morning.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gadsden County Sheriff's Office
Attempted home invasion leaves one man dead, another on the run
New questions emerge in Gabby Petito case after possible human remains found while searching...
‘I thought it was merciful.’ Brian Laundrie confession claims Gabby’s death was mercy killing
Hundreds gather for a protest at the Florida State Capitol after SCOTUS reversed Roe v Wade.
SCOTUS Roe v. Wade ruling protesters take over Florida State Capitol
The Tallahassee Police Department is working a shooting near Conklin St. and FAMU Way that left...
Two men injured in overnight Tallahassee shooting
Exterior of the U.S. District Courthouse in Jacksonville.
Attorney accused in extortion scheme with former state attorney convicted at trial

Latest News

FSU alumnus Link Jarrett has been selected as the 10th Head Coach of Seminole baseball
Link Jarrett hired to lead Florida State Baseball
Tallahassee Community College announced the hiring of Mercedes Corona as the new Head Coach of...
TCC hires Mercedes Corona as Women’s Basketball coach
New "Voice of the Seminoles" Jeff Culhane speaks with WCTV Sports Director Ryan Kelly over Zoom.
Jeff Culhane’s path to becoming “Voice of the Seminoles”
FSU names new 'Voice of the Seminoles'