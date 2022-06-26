Advertisement

Josh’s First Alert Evening Forecast - Sunday, June 26

A mostly sunny and hot start to the work week on Monday will give way to higher rain chances starting Tuesday.
By Josh Green
Published: Jun. 26, 2022 at 7:02 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - If you enjoyed the sunny skies and puffy clouds today, the good news is that there’s more on the way for tomorrow. The bad news is that temperatures will be a bit on the uncomfortable side, with high temperatures forecast in the mid 90′s.

The drier air in place over the viewing area will continue to keep rain chances at a minimum for tonight and Monday. The story shifts for Tuesday, as a cold front will usher in showers and thunderstorms into the region. Rain chances will range between 50-70% starting Tuesday through the rest of the work week.

The cold front will stall out overtop our area, becoming a stationary front and keeping the favorable conditions for storm development in place. Temperatures this week will remain in the low 90′s after Monday, which is right around the average for this time of year.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gadsden County Sheriff's Office
Attempted home invasion leaves one man dead, another on the run
New questions emerge in Gabby Petito case after possible human remains found while searching...
‘I thought it was merciful.’ Brian Laundrie confession claims Gabby’s death was mercy killing
Hundreds gather for a protest at the Florida State Capitol after SCOTUS reversed Roe v Wade.
SCOTUS Roe v. Wade ruling protesters take over Florida State Capitol
The Tallahassee Police Department is working a shooting near Conklin St. and FAMU Way that left...
Two men injured in overnight Tallahassee shooting
Exterior of the U.S. District Courthouse in Jacksonville.
Attorney accused in extortion scheme with former state attorney convicted at trial

Latest News

A mostly sunny and hot start to the work week on Monday will give way to higher rain chances...
Josh's First Alert Evening Forecast - Sunday, June 26
Rain chances will be lower Sunday and Monday, but will increase for much of the new work week....
Charles’ First Alert Forecast - Sunday, June 26
Rain chances will be lower Sunday and Monday, but will increase for much of the new work week....
Charles' First Alert Forecast - Sunday, June 26
A few more showers and thunderstorms on the way tonight, but things start to dry out for Sunday...
Josh’s First Alert Evening Forecast - Saturday, June 25