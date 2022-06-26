Josh’s First Alert Evening Forecast - Sunday, June 26

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - If you enjoyed the sunny skies and puffy clouds today, the good news is that there’s more on the way for tomorrow. The bad news is that temperatures will be a bit on the uncomfortable side, with high temperatures forecast in the mid 90′s.

The drier air in place over the viewing area will continue to keep rain chances at a minimum for tonight and Monday. The story shifts for Tuesday, as a cold front will usher in showers and thunderstorms into the region. Rain chances will range between 50-70% starting Tuesday through the rest of the work week.

The cold front will stall out overtop our area, becoming a stationary front and keeping the favorable conditions for storm development in place. Temperatures this week will remain in the low 90′s after Monday, which is right around the average for this time of year.

